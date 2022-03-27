Elon Musk Believes Vladimir Putin Is Richer Than Him: How Wealthy Is The Russian President?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s Jeff Bezos.

Musk is now worth $270.1 billion, and Bezos is at $190.5 billion. But Musk is under no illusion that he holds the title of "world's richest man alive."

During a recent interview, Musk said that it's Russian President Vladimir Putin who deserves the "richest man" title.

When asked about the Russian president's net worth, he replied, "I do think that Putin is significantly richer than me".

Nobody knows the full extent of Putin’s massive wealth, but if rumors are to be believed, he owns a palace on the Black Sea worth $1.4 billion and a $4 million Monaco apartment.

In 2017, financier Bill Browder, testified that he believes Putin "has accumulated $200 billion of ill-gotten gains."

Reports say he owns 19 other houses and 700 cars, in addition to 58 aircraft and helicopters, including a $716 million plane called "The Flying Kremlin" that has a toilet made of gold. Additionally, he owns a $100-million-dollar megayacht designed by a nuclear submarine maker from the Russian navy.

In 2016, the Panama Papers revealed a network of secret offshore deals and loans worth $2 billion pointing to Putin.

Talking about Ukraine and Putin’s invasion, Musk said, "I think the American government has done more than people may realize. But it is just not been very public. But it is important to do something serious. We cannot let Putin take over Ukraine. This is crazy."

Earlier in March, Musk sent Starlink systems in Ukraine, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, for communications.

