Mike Pence, the former Vice President, has called on the Joe Biden administration to take decisive action in the Middle East, citing the recent escalation of conflicts in the region.

What Happened: Pence, in a post on X on Tuesday, highlighted the need for the U.S. to respond with “overwhelming force” to Iran’s actions in the Middle East. He referenced the Trump administration’s response to Syria crossing a “red line,” which involved the launch of 58 cruise missiles into the country.

“Iran only understands strength. They have crossed a red line, taken American service members lives, injured dozens, and now is the time for America to act with overwhelming force and restore the deterrence that President Joe Biden has squandered in this region from day one,” Pence said in a post on X.

“When Syria crossed the red line under our administration, we sent 58 cruise missiles into Syria not once but twice,” he added.

The social media also included a video clip from Pence’s interview with Fox News, where he criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the Middle East, Ukraine, and Israel.

“Weakness arouses evil,” Pence said

Why It Matters: Pence’s remarks come amid a series of events in the Middle East, including a deadly drone attack in Jordan that resulted in the deaths of three U.S. troops and injuries to several others. The attack was allegedly carried out by Iran-backed militants. The assault is the latest in a series of more than 160 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since Oct. 7. The attack has put President Biden under immense pressure to address the Iran challenge.

The U.S. has also been involved in a maritime conflict with Houthi rebels in Yemen, with the rebels recently targeting a U.S. warship with a missile in the Gulf of Aden.

Despite the conflict, the Biden administration has emphasized that it is not seeking a war with Iran. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated, "We certainly don't seek a war and frankly we don't see Iran wanting to seek a war with the United States."

Meanwhile, undercover Israeli agents, some disguised as medical staff, raided a hospital in the West Bank and shot dead three men, reportedly Palestinians. The Israeli army claims the deceased were Hamas militants planning a terror attack.

