Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has criticized the Joe Biden-led administration’s foreign policy and military leadership following the death of three U.S. troops in a drone attack in Jordan.

What Happened: Greene expressed her condolences for the soldiers and their families on Friday after the attack on a small U.S. outpost in Jordan. She attributed the incident to the Biden administration’s “reckless foreign policy decisions” and the “woke leadership” of the military, which she claimed has led to a record low in military recruitment.

“I am grieved by hearing the news that 3 American soldiers were killed and 25 more were injured in a drone attack on our troops in Jordan. This comes after the tragic loss of 2 Navy Seals. My prayers are with them and their families,” Greene wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The reckless foreign policy decisions of the Biden Administration combined with the woke leadership of the military has compromised the ability to recruit young Americans to join our forces as recruitment is at record low levels. Fighting a losing proxy war with Russia in Ukraine has drained our military resources on the heels of the embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan abandoning billions of dollars worth of American military assets and Bagram air base,” she added.

The attack, which occurred near the Jordan-Syria border, is believed to have been carried out by Iran-backed militants. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the casualties and injuries, with three service members being medically evacuated from the area. President Biden has vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Why It Matters: Despite over 158 attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, this is the first known attack on Tower 22. The reason for the failure of air defenses to intercept the drone remains unclear.

The attack in Jordan comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. On Friday, Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted a U.S. warship with a missile, marking the first direct attack on a U.S. warship by the rebels since they began targeting shipping in October. Despite the U.S. and its allies' efforts to downplay the situation, the Houthi rebels have continued their attacks, disrupting global trade in the region.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials urged Iran to control the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The warning, delivered during high-level meetings in Beijing and Tehran, highlighted the potential impact of the attacks on China's business with Iran.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

