Loading... Loading...

In response to a deadly drone attack in Jordan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged to take “all necessary actions” to protect American troops after the Pentagon clarified that it is not seeking war with Iran.

What Happened: The attack, allegedly carried out by Iran-backed militants on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of three U.S. soldiers and injuries to over 40 others.

This marks the first lethal attack on U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out last October, signaling a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

“Let me start with my outrage and sorrow (for) the deaths of three brave U.S. troops in Jordan and for the other troops who were wounded,” Austin said at the Pentagon.

He added, “The president and I will not tolerate attacks on U.S. forces and we will take all necessary actions to defend the U.S. and our troops.”

See Also: ‘Really Bad Sign For Trump,’ Says Ex-DOJ Attorney As He Points To ‘Courts Really Standing Up’ To Ex-presi

Despite the strong stance, the Biden administration has emphasized that it is not seeking a war with Iran. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated, “We certainly don’t seek a war and frankly we don’t see Iran wanting to seek a war with the United States.”

Why It Matters: The assault is the latest in a series of more than 160 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since Oct. 7. The attack has put President Joe Biden under immense pressure to address the Iran challenge. The incident has intensified political tensions and increased the demand for direct action against Iran, despite fears of sparking a broader conflict.

Investigations are currently underway to determine why the nearly 350 troops at the base in Jordan were unable to intercept the attack drone. The youngest victim of the attack was identified as 23-year-old Army Reserve specialist, Breonna Alexsondria Moffett. An initial investigation into the attack revealed a misidentification error, where an enemy drone was mistaken for a friendly U.S. drone, leading to a failure in the defensive response.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) criticized the Biden administration’s foreign policy and military leadership following the attack, attributing the incident to “reckless foreign policy decisions” and the “woke leadership” of the military.

Photo Courtesy: Danielo On Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Suspicious $48 Million Debt Raises Eyebrows, Looks Awfully Like ‘Tax Evasion,’ Says Report