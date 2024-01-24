Netflix To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc raised Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN price target from $180 to $200. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Texas Instruments shares fell 0.3% to close at $174.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James increased the price target for Webster Financial Corporation WBS from $57 to $60. Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained an Outperform rating. Webster Financial shares fell 2.3% to close at $49.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel boosted the price target for NuStar Energy L.P. NS from $20 to $23. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. NuStar Energy shares fell 1.3% to close at $21.04 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS price target from $70 to $75. Needham analyst Joseph Stringer maintained a Buy rating. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1.1% to close at $66.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Sunoco LP SUN from $54 to $65. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Sunoco shares fell 1.5% to close at $55.88 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Plug Power Inc. PLUG from $3.5 to $2.5. BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Plug Power shares gained 31% to close at $3.72 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX price target from $332 to $379. Canaccord Genuity analyst Whitney Ijem downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.1% to close at $439.70 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut DXC Technology Company DXC price target from $27 to $24. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. DXC Technology shares fell 0.8% to close at $23.10 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Endava plc DAVA price target from $68 to $80. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Endava shares fell 2.2% to close at $78.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $545 to $580. Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating. Netflix shares rose 1.3% to close at $492.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
