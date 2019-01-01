NuStar Energy Stock (NYSE:NS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting NS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.85% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) was provided by Wells Fargo, and NuStar Energy upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NuStar Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NuStar Energy was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NuStar Energy (NS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price NuStar Energy (NS) is trading at is $15.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.