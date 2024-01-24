Texas Instruments Reports Q4 Results, Joins BlackBerry And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

January 24, 2024
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares fell in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Texas Instruments reported quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, compared to analyst expectations of $1.47, a 30.05% decrease over earnings of $2.13 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.08 billion, falling short of the analyst consensus of $4.12 billion.

Texas Instruments sees first-quarter revenue between $3.45 billion and $3.75 billion, much lower versus the $4.06 billion estimate.

Texas Instruments shares declined 3.7% to $167.88 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • BlackBerry Limited BB shares fell 11% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed private offering of $160 million of convertible senior notes.
  • Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC fell 8.9% to $11.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares declined 7.4% to $47.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2% on Tuesday.
  • Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT shares fell 4.6% to $16.71 in pre-market trading as the company reported a proposed public offering of Series A common stock.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG fell 3% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. Plug Power shares surged 31% on Tuesday after the company announced the start of production at its liquid green hydrogen plant in Georgia.
  • DXC Technology Company DXC shares declined 2.6% to $22.50 in pre-market trading. DXC Technology is expected to release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year on Feb. 1, 2024.

 

