UAW Endorsement For Joe Biden Not A Done Deal Yet; Union President Says Will Hold Formal Discussions To Decide

Loading... Loading...

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain reportedly said on Monday that the union is yet to decide on which presidential candidate to endorse, dashing hopes of an imminent endorsement of President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Despite expressing criticism towards ex-President Donald Trump, Fain clarified that the UAW is yet to formalize its presidential endorsement, Reuters reported. Fain did not comment on reports of an upcoming address by President Biden to the union members in Washington during a legislative conference this week. However, the union president noted that Trump as a person is ‘contrary’ to everything the union stands for.

Notably, Fain confirmed to Reuters that the UAW would be holding formal discussions regarding the endorsement.

Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: As Biden and Trump emerge as frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, the endorsement from UAW could be a significant boost for Biden's campaign.

The union’s endorsement holds substantial political weight, given the union's significant influence in Michigan, a pivotal state in the 2024 presidential race. Biden narrowly won the state in the 2020 election.

President Biden has been attempting to garner support from the UAW. He made history in September last year by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to join a UAW picket line during a major strike.

However, in May, Fain explained the reason for not endorsing Biden for the second term as disagreement on his EV policies. Fain alleged that the government is allotting funds in billions to enable the transition to EVs without any commitment to workers.

Photo via Shutterstock.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: The Comprehensive Guide To Leasing A Tesla: Costs, Models And Tax Credits