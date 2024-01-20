UAW Invites Joe Biden To Annual Conference: Endorsement For President On Cards?

Loading... Loading...

The United Auto Workers union or UAW, is reportedly expected to endorse President Joe Biden at its upcoming annual conference in Washington, D.C., insiders predict.

What Happened: A vote favoring Biden is likely to pass, offering the president a significant endorsement from the UAW that could materialize as soon as Sunday, reported The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the matter.

The union, traditionally cautious in declaring its support, seems to be siding with Biden after a 46-day strike against Detroit automakers culminated in a landmark contract with 25% wage increases.

Discussions are also reportedly underway between the UAW and the White House to invite President Biden to address the union’s annual legislative conference next week.

This invitation could fortify Biden’s position as the most “pro-union” president, particularly in light of the recent meeting between the Teamsters’ chief union leader and former president Donald Trump.

The UAW’s endorsement process involves a vote from its international executive board, which includes 14 officers and regional directors. As per the source, the board will vote on the endorsement at the conference.

The union's endorsement holds substantial political weight, given the union’s significant influence in Michigan, a pivotal state in the 2024 presidential race. Biden narrowly won the state in the 2020 election, the report noted.

Why It Matters: President Biden has been proactive in garnering support from the UAW. He made history in September last year by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to join a UAW picket line during a major strike.

Later in November, he leveraged his address to the UAW members to criticize his predecessor’s record on union engagement. "When my predecessor was in office, six major factories closed across the country," he said at the time. "Tens of thousands of auto jobs were lost nationwide,"

As Biden and Trump emerge as frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, the endorsement from UAW could be a significant boost for Biden’s campaign.

Moreover, Biden’s recent efforts to relax federal marijuana restrictions and the resulting support from younger voters could further bolster his chances of securing re-election.

