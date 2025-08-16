Kevin O'Leary Says New Executives Get No Stock Options, No Benefits, And No Full-Time Title Until They Prove Themselves, Just Like The Swiss

Kevin O'Leary says he has completely changed the way he hires executives, and is apparently taking inspiration from Swiss business culture.

The investor and television personality explained in a recent post on X, “No stock options, no benefits, no full-time title… until they prove it. I learned this from the Swiss, and it’s revolutionized our operations.”

A Six-Month Trial Instead Of A Full-Time Commitment

O'Leary described the approach in a video, using the example of hiring a new CEO for a growing venture. Once he narrowed the field to two candidates, he asked one: “Would you consider becoming a contractor for six months as opposed to a fully empowered employee, and we’ll pay you 30% more than your base contract’s going to be? No stock options, no benefits for the six-month period. But wouldn’t you like to test us first?”

The idea, he said, is to give both sides the chance to “road test” each other, making sure the candidate integrates well with the existing team and the parent company. “Don’t you want that experience?” he recalled asking. In this case, the candidate agreed.

O'Leary calls it an "apprentice" model, common in Switzerland and across Europe, where the focus is on confirming a cultural fit before offering a permanent position. “We don’t do [this] in America,” he said. “And we should do it.”

He noted that about two-thirds of candidates complete the trial and move on to full-time roles with stock options and benefits. The remaining third leave on good terms, having gained valuable experience but deciding the position isn't right for them. “We’re not firing anybody,” he said. “Those Swiss guys got it right.”

Business Is Binary, Says O'Leary

For O'Leary, this hiring method is just one example of his direct approach to business. "Business is binary. There are winners and losers. You either make money or you don’t," he posted on X last year. He believes success requires relentless effort, especially for young entrepreneurs. "If you want to succeed in business you have to work 25 hours a day because there's someone across the world who will kick your a*s if you don't."

He advises those in their 20s to forget about work-life balance while building a business, stressing that the competition is global and tireless. "You're competing with people in Mumbai or Shanghai who are willing to work 24 hours a day, eight days a week," he said last year.

O'Leary adds that the early years are the best time to make sacrifices, because "In your 20s, you can afford the time, the focus and all the stress that comes with building something from the ground up. You should start thinking about taking some time off only after establishing that foundation."

For O'Leary, sacrifice, preparation, and persistence are non-negotiable. Whether it's a new hire or a new venture, the standard remains the same: prove yourself.

