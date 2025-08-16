For Struggling Retirees, A Clever Hack Is Taking A Community College Class To Get Free Transit, Health Clinic Access, And Student Discounts

As the cost of living continues to squeeze not just working Americans, but especially retirees, a clever workaround is gaining attention: enrolling in community college. For some older Americans, taking just one class can unlock a surprising range of benefits.

An Affordable Way To Learn And Save

On Reddit’s r/retirement, one retiree shared their discovery: “My retirement hack: take class at community college. The first 3 credit hours are free,” they wrote. The original poster explained that enrolling in just one class earned them access to public transportation, a campus health clinic, and student discounts at many local businesses. “I am getting private music lessons at zero cost — other than paying taxes for decades,” they joked.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

They chose to study classical guitar but pointed out that other options like singing lessons and music theory were also available. Their post sparked an outpouring of support and shared experiences from other retirees who had found similar perks at schools around the country.

One commenter noted, “Florida allows Florida residents that are 60 and over to enroll in college classes for free, but audit only, not for credit. You still have to meet the prerequisites, pay lab fees and buy books, but the tuition is free.” Another added, “I retired in 2019 and have been taking classes at the local community college since then. Guitar, piano, music theory, rock combo class and French. I’ve accidentally put myself in position to get an [Associate of Arts] in music if I take three more classes.”

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

The original poster shared that beyond the perks, the classroom experience itself was fulfilling. “What a great bunch of sharp classmates and very hard working! I had a study buddy who was a smart Latina and a talented jazz singer. We crammed for theory exams and practiced sight-singing together. Forgot my age for a moment. What a time!”

Others echoed the social and intellectual value. One commenter mentioned taking astronomy classes and connecting with younger students through shared interests. Another recalled taking creative writing and being “amazed at the quality of the teaching and material.”

Some retirees even found unexpected health benefits. “If you enrolled full-time and got the ID and endorsement, you could ride the commuter train free,” the original poster explained. They also mentioned the on-campus health clinic: “I wonder if I can see a [nurse practitioner or physician assistant] and at least get a prescription?”

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

According to some Redditors, many states offer similar programs. In Minnesota, public colleges provide free classes for those over 62. In Georgia and Connecticut, state college courses are free for people 62 and older. Several people also mentioned the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, which offers courses for seniors, typically without tests or homework.

Whether for fun, enrichment, or practical benefits, this low-cost hack is helping retirees stretch their dollars and stay active.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Hits A Big Sale On Charlotte Property – Investors Earning A 34.7% Return

Image: Shutterstock