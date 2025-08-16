Zelenskyy, Trump To Discuss Peace Deal In Washington Amid Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington on Monday for direct talks with Donald Trump, marking the next step in U.S.-led efforts to address the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy confirmed his upcoming trip in a post on X, expressing appreciation for the invitation and emphasizing that discussions would focus on ending hostilities and securing lasting peace.

“We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this,” Zelenskyy adds.

The announcement followed a lengthy phone conversation with Trump, which also included European leaders, POLITICO reports.

The meeting comes days after Trump's high-profile summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which ended without a ceasefire agreement.

According to Zelenskyy, his conversation with Trump lasted more than 90 minutes, with nearly an hour dedicated to bilateral issues. He underscored the importance of Europe's involvement in negotiations to ensure security guarantees alongside the United States.

Trump, posting separately on Truth Social, confirmed Zelenskyy's visit and suggested that if progress is made, a subsequent meeting with Putin could follow, POLITICO adds.

Trump reiterated that both leaders and their European counterparts agreed the best path forward is a comprehensive peace deal, not a temporary ceasefire, arguing that ceasefires often collapse under renewed violence.

He stressed that the aim is to reach a durable settlement that can put an end to the conflict.

Even as he prepared for the Washington meeting, Zelenskyy warned that Moscow might escalate military operations in Ukraine in the coming days to gain leverage before possible trilateral negotiations.

He vowed that Ukrainian forces would respond decisively if Russia increases pressure on the battlefield.

Investors are closely watching the geopolitical developments. Shares of defense-linked firms such as Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX often respond to shifts in global security outlook.

