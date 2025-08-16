Rillet Raises $70M From Andreessen Horowitz To Replace 'Dumb Databases' With AI Accounting That Closes Books In Hours

When Nicolas Kopp led German digital bank N26's U.S. operations, he learned that world-class finance teams were often slowed by outdated systems, forcing them to wait weeks for critical metrics despite working at high speed. That frustration planted the seed for Rillet, an AI-native enterprise resource planning platform built by accountants to modernize how companies handle their books.

Now, Rillet said it secured $70 million in Series B funding co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ, bringing total funding to over $100 million in less than a year.

Funding Round Unites Venture Capital Heavyweights and Expands Board Leadership

The $70 million raise includes participation from Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, and earlier investors, arriving just 10 weeks after Rillet's $25 million Series A. The company said the funding will accelerate Rillet's push to rebuild enterprise accounting from the ground up, giving finance leaders the ability to scale multi-billion-dollar companies with smaller, more efficient teams.

As part of the round, Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Alex Rampell and ICONIQ General Partner Seth Pierrepont are joining Rillet's board of directors.

"Finance teams deserve the same AI advantages that have revolutionized sales, engineering, and legal," Rampell said in the company's statement, while Pierrepont noted that the company's AI-native approach "can give companies a clear edge: faster insights, leaner teams, and smarter decisions."

Cutting Close Times From Weeks to Days With AI-Native Architecture

Founded by Kopp and Stelios Modes, the technical architect who built N26's payment infrastructure, Rillet was designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of legacy systems owned by large incumbents such as Oracle ORCL, Sage, and Microsoft MSFT. The company's leadership team includes former executives and accountants from EY, PwC, and other major firms, embedding industry expertise into every workflow.

Rillet has signed more than 200 customers since launch, doubling its annual recurring revenue over the last 12 weeks and forming partnerships with top accounting firms like Armanino and Wiss. Clients such as Postscript, which generates over $100 million in annual recurring revenue, close their books in just three days using Rillet, while Windsurf manages its entire finance operation with a team of two people.

The platform integrates directly with tools including Salesforce CRM, Stripe, and Brex, pulling structured data into its AI-powered general ledger. Legacy enterprise resource planning systems, described by Rillet as "dumb databases," often store transactions but leave teams dependent on spreadsheets and add-on analytics.

Rillet's approach eliminates that gap, enabling finance teams to collaborate in real time, automate workflows natively, and generate instant insights without relying on bolt-ons. Implementation can be completed in as little as four weeks, compared with up to 12 months for many legacy systems.

Rillet Targets $500B Market Amid CPA Talent Shortage and 80% Automation Potential

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountant has reported that 75% of today's public accounting CPAs are expected to retire within the next 15 years. In the meantime, Accenture estimates that about 80% of routine financial operations could be automated through technologies such as touchless continuous accounting and human-machine collaboration.

Rillet aims to address both challenges by enabling finance teams to operate with fewer people while focusing on higher-value strategic analysis rather than manual processes.

Looking ahead, Rillet says it plans to expand its AI capabilities, deepen integrations across the financial technology stack, and build toward a collaborative environment where AI agents and human experts manage financial performance together. Several customers are expected to go public within the next six to 12 months using Rillet's platform.

Image: Shutterstock