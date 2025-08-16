August 16, 2025 1:46 PM 1 min read

Billionaire Investor Buys Google And This Gold Miner Stock

Billionaire investor John Paulson, best known for his affinity for gold and gold miners, opened a fresh stake in a major tech giant during the second quarter of 2025. 

Paulson's hedge fund, Paulson & Co., disclosed the purchase of 9,000 shares of Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL in its most recent 13F filing. 

While this position represents a modest portion of the overall portfolio by value, it stands out as a deliberate move into the tech sector. 

More impactful in terms of portfolio weight, and in-line with Paulson's typical strategy, was a large increase in holdings of gold miner Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA

Paulson's fund added over 7.5 million shares during the second quarter, bringing the total value of its stake up to nearly $92 million. The increased commitment reflects the firm's strong confidence in Perpetua's future prospects. 

Paulson & Co. also increased its position in Bausch Health Companies, Inc. BHC and decreased its exposure to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MDGL in the second quarter. 

