Citigroup, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $23.74 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.4% to $33.03 in after-hours trading.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS reported strong preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it sees preliminary earnings of 57 cents per share, versus analysts’ estimates of 27 cents per share. The company sees revenue of $100.1 million versus expectations of $96.77 million. Flexsteel Industries also issued financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025. Flexsteel Industries shares jumped 26.9% to $22.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to earn $3.36 per share on revenue of $39.78 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares fell 0.4% to $169.69 in after-hours trading.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU named David A. Green as CFO, effective Jan. 10, 2024. SeaStar Medical shares gained 1% to $0.5164 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $18.76 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares fell 0.3% to $51.95 in after-hours trading.

