Trump's 'Absolute Immunity' Under Fire By Former GOP Leaders

A group of former Republican leaders have urged a federal appeals court to reject the claim of “absolute immunity” against criminal prosecution put forth by Donald Trump.

What Happened: The officials presented an amicus brief to the Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia on Tuesday. They argued that endorsing Trump’s claim could potentially incentivize future presidents to partake in illegal activities to retain power. “Nothing in our Constitution, or any case, supports former President Trump’s dangerous argument for criminal immunity,” the group stated, according to a Business Insider report.

Trump seeks to dismiss criminal charges related to alleged interference in the 2020 election, claiming he cannot be criminally charged for acts committed during his presidency. The Republican officials, however, have termed this argument as “especially weak” and harmful to the Constitution.

The group, which includes figures such as former Senator and UN Ambassador John Danforth and Charles Fried, a former Solicitor General under Ronald Reagan, expressed their apprehension about the potential for future presidents to commit crimes or orchestrate coups to overturn election results.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump’s trial, has already rejected his claim for immunity. Trump has taken this ruling to the Court of Appeals.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of a series of legal battles involving Trump's immunity claim. Earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court was asked to decide on Trump's immunity from prosecution related to allegations of an unlawful conspiracy connected to his 2020 election defeat.

However, in a crucial turn of events, the Supreme Court refused to expedite a decision on Trump’s immunity claim, allowing him a chance to delay his trial. Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department challenged Trump’s request for the dismissal of the federal election interference case against him, arguing that Trump, like all citizens, is subject to federal criminal laws.

