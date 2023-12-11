U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Decide On Trump's Prosecution Immunity: An 'Extraordinary Case'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, the U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to weigh in on former President Donald Trump‘s immunity from prosecution concerning allegations of unlawful conspiracy linked to his 2020 election defeat.

What Happened: The petition was filed by U.S. special counsel Jack Smith on Monday, as reported by VOA News. In his request, Smith is advocating for a swift decision to ensure that Trump’s trial, set for March 4 in Washington, proceeds as scheduled. Smith has urged the Supreme Court to affirm U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision to allow the case to continue and to bypass Trump’s appeal to the federal appellate court.

Describing it as an “extraordinary case”, Smith sought the Supreme Court’s direct intervention on the issue of Trump’s immunity from prosecution for actions taken while in office during late 2020 and early 2021.

Although Trump is currently facing four criminal indictments, including 91 offenses, he is still a potential candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. If elected, he could instruct his attorney general to dismiss two cases brought by Smith if any federal trials were still pending.

See Also: Biden Trails Trump In Head-to-head Contest But Fares Worse When Pitted Against This GOP Primary Candidate: New Poll

Smith stressed the gravity of the issue to the Supreme Court, maintaining that it is “of imperative public importance” that Trump’s immunity claims be resolved and his trial proceed without delay if his immunity claim is denied.

Judge Chutkan, overseeing the trial, has previously rejected arguments from Trump’s lawyers stating that he is immune from federal prosecution. She asserted that the presidency does not grant a lifelong exception from legal consequences.

Why It Matters: This development follows Trump’s attempt to use presidential immunity as a defense against federal charges related to his post-2020 election actions, as reported by Benzinga. His lawyers had submitted a 52-page document to counter the indictment alleging his role in a misinformation campaign that supposedly incited the Capitol riot.

Additionally, the U.S. Justice Department has contested Trump’s request to dismiss the federal election interference case against him, according to Benzinga. Assistant Special Counsel James Pearce argued that Trump, like all citizens, is subject to federal criminal laws. This response came in the wake of Trump’s legal team’s effort to dismiss four felony charges against him on the grounds of presidential "immunity".

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Trump Backtracks On Testifying In Civil Case, Letitia James Says, ‘Already Proven That He Committed Years Of Financial Fraud’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.