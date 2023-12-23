Crucial Victory For Donald Trump? Supreme Court Rejects Attempt To Expedite Immunity Claim Ruling In 2020 Election Case

Loading... Loading...

The US Supreme Court rejected a request by the special counsel to expedite a decision on Donald Trump's immunity claim related to the 2020 election case on Friday.

This decision marks a crucial victory for Trump, providing him with the opportunity to delay his trial, which is currently scheduled for March.

The court's denial means the case returns to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where oral arguments are set for January, according to a news report by The Guardian.

Even if the D.C. Circuit rules against Trump promptly, he can further prolong the process by requesting a rehearing from the full appeals court and filing a final appeal to the Supreme Court within 90 days.

Indicted in June for conspiring to overturn the results of the election, Trump argued for absolute presidential immunity, asserting that his actions were within his capacity as president.

His legal team's filing emphasized immunity irrespective of his intent in the described conduct, a contention central to its strategy to secure a delay.

Following the rejection of Trump's motion by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the appeal process is crucial in the former president's strategy. The aim is to gain additional time, potentially leading to a dismissal of charges if Trump secures re-election before the trial.

The Supreme Court's decision aligns with Trump's argument against expediting the appeal, emphasizing procedural grounds and the lack of harm to the government.

The unusual request from prosecutors to the Supreme Court aimed to bypass the D.C. Circuit and resolve the immunity question directly, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock