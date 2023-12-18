Potential Trump Reelection Sparks Fear Of Dictatorship Among Voters, Shows New Poll

Loading... Loading...

In recent findings, a poll suggests that a majority of voters fear the possibility of a dictatorial rule if former President Donald Trump secures a second term.

What Happened: A new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll indicates that 56% of the voters are somewhat or strongly apprehensive that Trump, the current GOP nomination front-runner, will exhibit dictatorial tendencies if he is reelected. Nearly 40% of the respondents strongly hold this view, reported The Hill on Monday.

The poll also revealed that a significant 59% of the voters believe that Democrats are unfairly instigating fear in voters, suggesting that Trump harbors dictatorial ambitions.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds Voters Generally Dissatisfied, But One Has Decisive Edge Over The Other On This Metric

According to the poll conducted from Dec. 13 to 14, about half of all voters sense a potential threat to democracy if Trump is reelected. This belief is predominantly held by Democrats, largely denied by Republicans, and independent voters are split in their opinions.

In a theoretical head-to-head contest against President Biden, Trump leads by 5 points, 47% to 42%, with 12% of voters still undecided. If the undecided voters were to choose, Trump’s lead would shrink to 4 points, 52% to 48%.

Why It Matters: Before the poll, Trump had addressed allegations of his second term turning dictatorial at a town hall organized by Fox News Sean Hannity. He dismissed the accusations stating he would act as a dictator but only on the first day of his term

Trump’s comments were criticized by fellow GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who voiced concern over Trump’s actions resembling those of a dictator Christie also criticized other Republicans for their apparent reluctance to rebuke Trump

Following Trump’s remarks, the Biden campaign criticized Trump for echoing dictatorial rhetoric at a New Hampshire rally accusing him of planning to undermine American democracy.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Democrats Stick It To Donald Trump By Turning Former Hotel Into Latest Gathering Spot: ‘We’ve Turned Trump Tower Blue’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.