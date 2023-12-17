Trump Slammed By Biden Campaign For Alleged Authoritarian Speech: 'Not Shying Away From His Plan To Lock Up Millions'

Loading... Loading...

The Biden campaign has slammed former President Donald Trump over remarks made at a New Hampshire rally. The campaign has accused Trump of echoing dictatorial rhetoric, further intensifying the controversy surrounding Trump’s alleged authoritarian leanings and plans to undermine American democracy.

What Happened: The Biden campaign heavily criticized Trump’s recent comments at a Durham, New Hampshire rally. Trump was accused of “parroting Adolf Hitler” and expressing admiration for authoritarian leaders, reported The Hill.

During the rally, Trump lauded Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the Biden-Harris campaign, stated, “Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago.”

Despite the controversy, Trump maintains a significant lead over other GOP primary contenders, potentially setting up a rematch with Biden in the upcoming general election.

Trump, who is seeking to reclaim the presidency, has threatened retribution against his political adversaries amidst four criminal indictments, two of which were filed by the Biden-led Justice Department.

Trump has faced backlash for allegedly endorsing the idea of serving as a dictator if re-elected. When questioned about this by Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, Trump suggested that he would take drastic measures on his first day in office, but then stated, “After that, I’m not a dictator.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric has been a topic of controversy before. In a Veterans Day speech, Trump referred to his political rivals as "vermin," a term often associated with autocratic regimes, according to Benzinga’s report. His niece, Mary Trump, also criticized his dangerous rhetoric in a Substack post

Moreover, former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, likened Trump’s actions to that of a dictator in a discourse criticizing his fellow Republicans for not standing up against Trump’s authoritarian tendencies

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

