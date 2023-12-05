Donald Trump Counters Allegations At Sean Hannity's Town Hall: 'I'm Not A Dictator'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump in a recent town hall gathering addressed various concerns, including the accusations of his potential second term turning into a “dictatorship.”

What Happened: The event, organized by Fox News‘ Sean Hannity on Tuesday, provided a platform for the former President to discuss a spectrum of topics. Trump used the opportunity to dismiss allegations of his second term resembling a dictatorship.

Held on the eve of the fourth Republican primary debate, which Trump opted to miss for a private fundraiser, Hannity initiated the town hall by questioning media reports comparing a potential Trump second term to a dictatorship.

See Also: Top US General Sounds Alarm Over Potential War With China: ‘We All Should Be Worried'

"Under no circumstances, you're promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?" Hannity asked Trump.

"Except for day one," Trump replied.

"I want to close the border and I want to drill."

"That's not retribution," Hannity said.

"I love this guy, he says, ‘you're not going to be a dictator are you?' I said no, no, no, other than day one. We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator," Trump replied.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: The “Trump dictatorship” rumors have been making rounds in notable media outlets like the Washington Post, The Atlantic, and The New York Times, all of which have been refuted by Trump and his supporters.

These allegations have roots in statements from several prominent figures. Earlier this month, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyom.) expressed her concern over a possible Trump re-election, stating that it could mark the end of American democracy. She warned in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning that Trump’s re-election steps were clearly visible.

In a similar vein, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie criticized Trump’s authoritarian tendencies and his potential candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. Christie compared Trump's actions to a dictator’s and expressed his dismay over the Republicans’ reluctance to criticize Trump, in a conversation with CBS' Margaret Brennan.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump-Era NSA John Bolton Says Republicans Want To ‘Tie’ Ukraine Aid To Immigration Reform

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.