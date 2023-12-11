HP To Rally Around 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Citigroup raised Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO price target from $530 to $575. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained a Buy rating. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.9% to close at $489.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $530 to $575. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained a Buy rating. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.9% to close at $489.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho cut the price target for Agree Realty Corporation ADC from $67 to $61. Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Agree Realty shares fell 2.9% to close at $58.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from $67 to $61. Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Agree Realty shares fell 2.9% to close at $58.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Marathon Oil Corporation MRO from $27 to $25. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Marathon Oil shares gained 1.8% to close at $24.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from $27 to $25. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Marathon Oil shares gained 1.8% to close at $24.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. JMP Securities boosted the price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP from $74 to $80. JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Market Outperform rating. CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell 8.1% to close at $64.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from $74 to $80. JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Market Outperform rating. CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell 8.1% to close at $64.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup raised the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $100 to $135. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. NIKE shares gained 1% to close at $115.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from $100 to $135. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. NIKE shares gained 1% to close at $115.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. BMO Capital increased J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT price target from $200 to $220. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. J.B. Hunt shares fell 1.2% to close at $186.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $200 to $220. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. J.B. Hunt shares fell 1.2% to close at $186.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Raymond James increased GMS Inc. GMS price target from $82 to $85. Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained an Outperform rating. GMS shares gained 2.9% to close at $71.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $82 to $85. Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained an Outperform rating. GMS shares gained 2.9% to close at $71.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies boosted Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY price target from $69 to $89. Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Best Buy shares fell 0.8% to close at $73.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $69 to $89. Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Best Buy shares fell 0.8% to close at $73.99 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. RBC Capital increased Pinterest, Inc. PINS price target from $32 to $46. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pinterest shares rose 2.6% to close at $34.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

price target from $32 to $46. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pinterest shares rose 2.6% to close at $34.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group boosted HP Inc. HPQ price target from $33 to $40. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform. HP shares rose 0.2% to close at $29.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Check This Out: Insiders Buying Walt Disney And 3 Other Stocks