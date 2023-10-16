Mike Turner, Who Backs Jim Jordan, Says House May Need A Deal With Democrats If GOP Won't Unite For New Speaker: 'A Deal Will Have To Be Done'

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said if House Republicans are unable to elect a new Speaker soon, they may have to negotiate a deal with Democrats.

What Happened: Turner spoke on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” about the possibility of needing to work with Democrats to find a “mutually acceptable Speaker.”

Although Turner supports Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for the role, he acknowledged that some hard-line GOP members might force a bipartisan agreement.

"I think Jim Jordan will be an excellent Speaker. I think he'll be able to get to 217. If not, we have other leaders in the House. And certainly, if there is a need if the radical, you know, almost just a handful of people in the Republican side, make it unable … to be able to return to general work on the House, then I think obviously, there will be a deal [that] will have to be done," Turner said.

Why It Matters: This comes nearly two weeks after the unprecedented removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the top spot. McCarthy’s ousting was historic, as it marked the first time a Speaker has been removed from the position.

This was followed by a period of internal division among Republicans vying for the Speakership, complicating the task of securing the 217 votes required to claim the top spot.

Last week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) won a nomination vote against Jordan but subsequently withdrew when it appeared he would struggle to amass the necessary 217 votes. Jordan then re-entered the race, clinching the nomination in a second vote against Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.).

Despite these developments, it remains unclear if Jordan can gather the required support. Turner stated that Jordan is “working right now” to assemble a coalition to reach the 217 votes needed.

Photo via Public Domain on Picryl