Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) expressed disbelief at how a small percentage of those who voted for his removal last week have caused the ongoing chaos within the GOP conference concerning the Speakership position.

What Happened: When asked if McCarthy found it “validating” to witness other Republicans encountering difficulties in the Speakership race, the former speaker told the media on Thursday, "What's validating to me is how do you allow 4% of the conference do this to the entire country? Why would all the Democrats join with eight members?," reported The Hill.

McCarthy remains adamant that his decision to keep the government open was “100%” the right move, and called on the conference to resolve their issue and choose a leader.

"I'll say to this day, what I did was 100% right, keeping government open. Can you imagine for one moment, the wars that are going around the world and if government were shut down?" McCarthy said.

"I just think the conference as a whole has to figure out their problem, solve it, and select a leader," he added.

Why It Matters: McCarthy, who had secured his position as Speaker through 15 rounds of voting, was ousted last week when eight Republicans joined Democrats in a motion to vacate. The House has been without a Speaker for almost 10 days, with Republicans divided over who should assume the role.

The House GOP conference voted on Wednesday to nominate Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) as Speaker with a 113-99 majority. However, despite winning the nomination, Scalise ended his bid to become House speaker late Thursday after hardline holdouts refused to back the GOP nominee.

