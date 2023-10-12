Steve Scalise Suddenly Exits Speaker's Race Post GOP Nomination: 'Still Schisms That Have To Get Resolved'

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has exited the race to become Speaker, a day after securing the Republican nomination. This abrupt decision has left the Speaker’s race wide open.

What Happened: According to The Hill, Scalise had won the internal GOP election during a confidential ballot on Wednesday. Nevertheless, his capability to secure the necessary 217 votes on the House floor was questioned almost instantly.

In a statement released late Thursday, Scalise stated, "I'm withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee. This country is counting on us to come back together. This House of Representatives needs a Speaker and we need to open up the house again. But clearly, not everybody is there. And there's still schisms that have to get resolved."

Why It Matters: Scalise’s withdrawal comes in the wake of polarized opinions within the GOP. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had expressed support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) despite Scalise’s nomination, asserting Jordan still had considerable backing.

Furthermore, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had pledged to vote against Scalise due to his recent cancer diagnosis, raising concerns about his ability to fulfill the role.

Amidst this uncertainty, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) has urged his colleagues to expedite the Speaker vote to focus on crucial legislation, highlighting the importance of securing the required votes before moving to the floor.

The unexpected withdrawal by Scalise, the tension within the GOP, and the urgent call for a quick Speaker vote all underscore the high stakes and complexity of the current House leadership race.

