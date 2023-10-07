A Bipartisan Deal Could Have Saved Kevin McCarthy. Now, The Caucus Responsible Is In Turmoil.

A group of centrist politicians from both major parties reportedly sought to broker a deal to ensure Kevin McCarthy's position as speaker remained intact, before he was ousted.

What Happened: The move came in response to threats from far-right Republicans, who had aimed to force a vote on McCarthy's removal, with a significant portion of Democrats potentially backing the motion.

As the final speaker vote loomed, intense discussions occurred during a charged caucus gathering on Tuesday. The Democrats involved in the negotiations had aimed to postpone the vote by a day, reported Politico. They had also sought commitments from McCarthy about his readiness to work collaboratively with both parties. Yet, it's unclear how much McCarthy knew about the behind-the-scenes talks, the publication noted.

Some Republicans, however, reportedly expressed skepticism about the Democrats' intentions. They speculated that the Democrats' primary objectives were to oust McCarthy, a leading GOP fundraiser, and to exploit the resultant turmoil to reclaim the majority in forthcoming elections, according to Politico.

Around 30 Democrats from the Problem Solvers Caucus ultimately aligned with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in voting against McCarthy. The depth of these discussions remains a topic of debate, given the lack of direct communication between McCarthy and Jeffries, Politico stated.

The co-chairs of the bipartisan group, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), both with strong ties to their party leaders, had reportedly seemed well-placed to facilitate a potential agreement. In a subsequent Fox News appearance, Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the outcome, underscoring the need for extended negotiation time.

Following Tuesday's events, divisions have emerged within the Problem Solvers Caucus. Discussions are underway about reshaping the group to avert its potential collapse. Jeffries has reportedly championed the idea of a "bipartisan coalition" to steer the House, mirroring the ethos of the caucus.

