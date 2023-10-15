Jim Jordan Faces Tough Road Ahead For Speaker Role As He Races To Present Bid This Week: 'We Think We're Going To Get 217'

Amidst the political whirlwind in Washington, D.C., Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is fervently working to cement his position as the next Speaker of the House.

What Happened: As the Republican party grapples with internal divisions, Jordan's quest has been met with a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism.

With an ambitious plan to present his bid on the House floor by Tuesday, Jordan aims to galvanize his supporters and challenge his detractors. Yet, securing the necessary support is no small feat, especially when over 50 GOP members have expressed reservations, according to Politico.

For context, Kevin McCarthy, the former speaker, took close to two months to clinch his role, beginning with a strong base of 188 backers. Jordan, in contrast, faces a tighter timeline and a steeper climb. Undeterred, Jordan confidently told Politico, "We think we’re going to get 217."

A number of Jordan's allies are advocating a bold move: initiating a vote on the House floor, even if the odds aren't favorable. This strategy is designed to spotlight and pressure those in opposition.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) championed this approach, saying on X on Saturday, "The status quo will try to push back in the coming days. If a bunch of deficit appropriators and defense establishment bureaucrats want to fight, well game on."

However, not all Republicans are on board. Concerns have arisen that such a tactic could exacerbate party divisions and yield unintended fallout.

Undaunted, Jordan is reportedly persisting in his outreach, rallying support from figures like Reps. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.), Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and Mike Carey (R-Ohio).

