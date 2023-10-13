How Big Tech Leaders, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, And More Have Responded To Israel-Hamas Conflict

On the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, prominent tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and more have responded with unequivocal condemnation, expressing their concerns and condolences.

What Happened: The Israel-Hamas conflict, marked by a barrage of rocket attacks and violent clashes, has drawn the world’s attention since Saturday. As politicians and global leaders voice their concerns and condemn the violence, top tech executives have also stepped into the conversation, denouncing the attacks and detailing their companies’ actions.

The CEO of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Pichai, has expressed profound sorrow regarding the terrorist attacks and the intensifying conflict. Given the substantial presence of his company in Israel, with two offices and over 2,000 employees, Google’s immediate priority has been the safety of its workforce.

Taking to social media, Pichai conveyed that the company is actively delivering trustworthy and precise information through its products while sharing the cyber activities under scrutiny by its experts.

Additionally, he has pledged support to humanitarian and relief organizations on the ground, demonstrating solidarity with the victims and their families.

The tech mogul also called out antisemitism, saying, “It’s never acceptable.”

Similarly, Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, shared concerns and condolences over the horrific terrorist attacks and escalating conflict. He said that the tech giant’s primary focus remains on ensuring the safety of its employees and their families during these challenging times.

Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, and the owner of X (formerly Twitter), voiced his disapproval of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s statement regarding the elimination of Israel, asserting that such rhetoric merely sustains an unending cycle of violence and retribution. The tech billionaire proposed that it could be opportune to contemplate an alternative approach to address the ongoing conflict.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, condemned the attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians as “unjustified and inexcusable.” He further said that the company is actively confirming the safety of its team members and their families in Israel and has pledged to support them during this difficult time.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com CRM, called for immediate relief to thousands of families affected by the recent terrorist attacks and ensuing conflict in Israel and Gaza. He urged support for organizations like United Hatzalah and Save The Children to provide essential aid and assistance to those in need.

Moreover, in response to the situation, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has decided to cancel its upcoming AI Summit scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its participants.

Oracle ORCL is another company with extensive operations in Israel. The Safra Catz-led company has pledged to support the Government of Israel and the defense establishment.

The company has also pledged to match all employee contributions to Magen David Adom, the Israeli counterpart of the Red Cross, without any set limit.

Intel INTC, which maintains facilities and has a substantial workforce in Israel, is carefully overseeing the situation and implementing measures to ensure the safety and support of its employees.

