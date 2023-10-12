Leaked Email Confirms Nvidia Employee In Israel Kidnapped By Hamas In Viral Video

An employee of Nvidia Corp. in Israel has been abducted by Hamas amid escalating tensions.

According to a Business Insider report, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, disclosed the incident in a company-wide email sent on Sunday. The employee was featured in a viral video as part of a couple held hostage at a music festival by militants.

The CEO assured employees that the company is in contact with the affected employee’s family, and urged colleagues worldwide to take up any critical work. This incident underscores how geopolitical conflicts can directly impact tech companies, even those based far away in Silicon Valley.

Nvidia has a substantial workforce in Israel, having grown significantly since the establishment of a small AI research group in 2016. With over 3,000 employees across the country, Nvidia is one of Israel’s largest tech employers.

The sudden Hamas attacks on Israel have resulted in over 1,000 casualties. In response, Israel’s defense minister announced a “complete siege” of Gaza on Monday, including cutting off electricity and supplies.

In the wake of the mounting conflict, Nvidia has also called off its AI conference scheduled for next week in Tel Aviv, with the CEO advising employees to prioritize their families and stay home.

Photo via Shutterstock.