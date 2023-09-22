Micron Technology To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Loop Capital increased the price target for Splunk Inc. SPLK from $135 to $157. Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Splunk shares fell 0.1% to $144.25 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $178 to $165. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Darden Restaurants shares fell 2.7% to close at $145.49 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo slashed the price target for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX from $24 to $8. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Travere Therapeutics shares fell 2.2% to $7.47 in pre-market trading.

Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for Deere & Company DE from $530 to $400. Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Deere shares fell 0.9% to $384.23 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo increased Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR price target from $450 to $550. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Charter Communications shares fell 0.3% to close at $446.82 on Thursday.

Bernstein raised Wayfair Inc. W price target from $60 to $65. Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. Wayfair shares rose 2.1% to $61.81 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $135 to $128. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. NIKE shares rose 0.7% to $92.21 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS price target from $380 to $367. Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong maintained a Sell rating. FactSet Research shares rose 0.7% to close at $426.76 on Thursday.

Mizuho boosted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $72 to $82. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating. Micron shares fell 2.6% to close at $67.90 on Thursday.

Raymond James cut Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC price target from $3 to $2. Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained an Outperform rating. Tritium DCFC shares rose 2.1% to $0.5198 in pre-market trading.

Baird slashed Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated CHCT price target from $43 to $33. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Community Healthcare Trust shares fell 0.6% to $30.65 in pre-market trading.

