Trump Gets Blasted For Breaking His Pledge To Repeal, Replace Obamacare: Ramaswamy Asks, 'Eight Years Later, Did It Happen?'

In a recent event, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized former President Donald Trump for failing to fulfill his promise of revamping Obamacare, according to an AP News report.

What Happened: Ramaswamy, a businessman, accused Trump of breaking his pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“My friend Donald Trump promised us: repeal and replace Obamacare. Eight years later, did it happen? No, it did not. It is a false promise if it is contingent on Congress," Ramaswamy stated during the event in Columbus, Ohio, according to the report.

This criticism comes from a candidate who previously lauded Trump as the best president of the 21st century, despite vying for the 2024 Republican nomination against him.

The presidential hopeful, who lags behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in national polls, also detailed his plans to curtail U.S. dependence on China, particularly for pharmaceuticals and industrial-base materials.

Why It Matters: The critique on Obamacare is noteworthy as it harks back to Trump’s initial efforts to roll back Obamacare in 2017, as reported by Benzinga. Despite securing votes in the U.S. House of Representatives, the bill faced opposition in the Senate due to its potential to leave millions of Americans uninsured.

Ramaswamy’s comments also shed light on his political strategy. In August 2023, he stated his belief that only he and Trump were relevant contenders in the Republican primaries, as per Benzinga.

Later, he also dismissed the idea of serving as Trump’s Vice President if the former president secures the party’s 2024 nomination, according to a Benzinga report.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

