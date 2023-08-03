DeSantis Agrees To Clash With Newsom On Fox News But Says Debate Between California And Florida 'Is Already Over'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has agreed to a proposed debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom, which is set to be moderated by Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

What Happened: DeSantis confirmed his willingness to participate in the debate during an interview with Hannity, stating, “Absolutely. I'm game. Let's get it done. Just tell me when and where. We'll do it.”

Newsom’s office had previously sent a formal request to Fox News proposing the debate dates and conditions. The debate dates are proposed for Nov. 8 or 10.

“The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have,” DeSantis said.

Why It Matters: The idea of a debate came in June during Hannity’s interview with Newsom, where the host asked if the governor would be open to debating DeSantis.

“I'm all in. Count on it,” Newsom said back then.

“Desantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” an aide to Newsom told Politico, pointing out the competitive spirit surrounding the proposed debate.

DeSantis and Newsom have fired a number of shots at each other as the Florida governor prepares to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Newsom has targeted DeSantis on issues like abortion rights and gun control, going so far as to purchase airtime in Florida to rally residents against his policies.

In June, he also referred to DeSantis as a "small, pathetic man."

