California Governor Newsom Calls DeSantis 'Small, Pathetic Man,' Raises Migrant Kidnapping Claims

The rivalry between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom took an ugly turn when Newsom referred to DeSantis as a “small, pathetic man.”

What Happened: The clash escalated after migrants from the Texas border were flown to California, prompting Newsom to criticize his Republican counterpart on Twitter.

Newsom even hinted at the possibility of kidnapping charges against Florida officials involved in the incident.

The situation has raised concerns about potential coercion and misrepresentation in the travel arrangements for these individuals.

While DeSantis has remained silent on the issue, the Florida Division of Emergency Management asserted that the migrants traveled voluntarily with their consent, countering the kidnapping allegations from Newsom.

Why It Matters: This ongoing rivalry between Newsom and DeSantis has been marked by repeated verbal confrontations, with DeSantis using Newsom and California’s progressive policies as a target for his conservative political brand.

Similarly, Newsom has targeted DeSantis on issues like abortion rights and gun control, going so far as to purchase airtime in Florida to rally residents against his policies.

