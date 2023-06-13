Gavin Newsom Ready for Debate Showdown with Ron DeSantis, Moderated by Sean Hannity: The Hill

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has agreed to a debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity, The Hill reports.

Newsom’s Agreement: During a sit-down interview with Hannity that aired on Monday, Newsom confirmed his willingness to participate in the debate. “I’m all in. Count on it,” Newsom said. When asked if he would engage in a two-hour debate with DeSantis, Newsom responded, “Make it three.”

See Related: California Governor Newsom Calls DeSantis ‘Small, Pathetic Man,’ Raises Migrant Kidnapping Claims

Tensions Between Governors: The agreement comes amid growing tensions between the two governors following the relocation of a dozen migrants from the Texas border to Sacramento, California. The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed that the state was behind the recent migrant flights to California.

Legal Questions: Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) have questioned the legality of the flight to Sacramento, suggesting it could be “state-sanctioned” kidnapping. Hannity pushed back on Newsom, saying that the migrants had signed a waiver. However, Newsom noted that the waiver did not make any sense to him.