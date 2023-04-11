Ron DeSantis Is 'Scared To Death,' Says Gavin Newsom: He'll Get 'Thumped' By Trump

Former President Donald Trump has largely pulled back from lashing out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently, focusing his attacks on Truth Social at District Attorney Alvin Bragg following Trump’s arraignment on April 4.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been stepping up his criticism of DeSantis, condemning his counterpart's gun policy on Sunday, and calling the Florida governor's signing of a gun rights bill “shameful,” according to Politico.

“And then they claim to care about life when the No. 1 cause of death for our children is guns?” he asked while appearing on MSNBC’s “Inside With Jen Psaki” on Sunday.

What Happened

Just a week after another mass school shooting, this time at Covenant School in Nashville, DeSantis signed a bill to allow Floridians to carry guns without a permit. The Florida governor declared that “Constitutional Carry is in the books,” in a press release that followed his signing of the legislation.

DeSantis, who is widely expected to announce his candidacy to run in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, has been trailing Trump in most polls recently. Newsom sees the Florida governor’s law allowing permitless carry as a political move, according to the outlet, despite a recent poll showing most Republicans in Florida oppose the bill.

A poll conducted by the University of North Florida early last month showed 62% of Republicans oppose permitless carry. That number compares to 93% of Democrats and 77% of Independents who oppose the bill, according to Politico.

Newsom’s Reaction

Newsom told Psaki that DeSantis is “scared to death, scared of the people, scared of the public,” adding “I think the majority of NRA members probably oppose that position.”

“They don’t care about our kids,” Newsom added, “Cause if they did, they’d ban these damn weapons of war. They would have background checks that require some common damn sense.”

Newsom, who is also expected to announce a presidential campaign for the 2024 election, also took aim at DeSantis’ chances of winning the primaries, telling Psaki that DeSantis is going to get "rolled by Trump," according to the Washington Examiner.

“Trump's just gonna roll him, thumped,” Newsom said. Adding that he would advise DeSantis to "pack up and wait a few years."

Photo: Shutterstock