Trump Reportedly Conceded Biden's 2020 Win To Top Military Advisor Ahead Of Jan. 6 Riots: 'We're Going To Give That To The Next Guy'

Former President Donald Trump reportedly conceded his loss in the 2020 election in a private meeting with Gen. Mark Milley, stating that a national security issue would be left for “the next guy,” according to an indictment by special counsel Jack Smith.

What Happened: In the days leading up to Jan. 6, Trump acknowledged to Milley and another unnamed advisor that his time in office was coming to an end, Business Insider reported.

“Yeah, you’re right, it’s too late for us,” Trump said. “We’re going to give that to the next guy.”

This meeting is a significant part of Smith’s indictment of Trump for his actions before and during the Capitol riot.

Milley had counseled Trump against taking action, citing the proximity of Inauguration Day, which was only 17 days away.

Why It Matters: Milley and Trump have been in frequent conflict. The top-ranking military officer in the country expressed concern about a potential “Reichstag moment” during Trump’s last days in office.

This revelation adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that Trump was aware he lost the election while simultaneously promoting a widespread campaign to overturn its results.

This is the third time Trump faces criminal charges, a first for any U.S. President. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of Tampering with a witness, victim, or informant, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

