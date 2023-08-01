Donald Trump Asks After Yet Another Indictment, 'Why Didn't They Bring This Ridiculous Case 2.5 Years Ago?'

After Donald Trump was indicted in relation to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election for four charges, the ex-president took to social media to react.

What Happened: Trump asked on Truth Social — "Why didn't they bring this ridiculous case 2.5 years ago? They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that's why!"

A statement Trump shared from his campaign alleged "election interference." The campaign equated the indictment with the lawlessness prevalent in Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union.

"President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys."

The statement said that these "un-American witch hunts will fail" and that Trump will be re-elected to the White House to "save our Country."

Why It Matters: The charges leveled against Trump encompass a range of offenses, such as Conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of Tampering with a witness, victim, or informant, and Conspiracy against the rights of citizens, according to a prior report.

This is the third time that the former president has had criminal charges leveled against him. He is the first U.S. president to find himself in such a situation.

On Tuesday, Trump also received a deposition notice in a $500 million lawsuit against his former lawyer Michael Cohen. That deposition is slated for Sept. 6 after Trump sued Cohen.

Trump continues to face multiple legal challenges as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. He is also under investigation in a federal case regarding the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

