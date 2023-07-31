Trump Property Manager Who Said 'The Boss' Wanted Security Footage Deleted Makes First Court Appearance

The property manager of Mar-a-Lago, Carlos De Oliveira, on Monday, appeared in a Miami courtroom as the latest co-defendant in the case accusing former President Donald Trump and his staff of mishandling classified documents.

What Happened: De Oliveira was charged by a grand jury last Thursday with four counts, which involve conspiracy to obstruct justice and providing false statements to the FBI, CNN reported.

After posting a $100,000 bond awaiting trial, De Oliveira’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug.10 in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The special counsel’s office has accused the three individuals, including De Oliveira, of attempting to delete security footage sought by the Justice Department as part of their investigation.

After investigators subpoenaed the security footage, De Oliveira allegedly told the director of IT at Mar-a-Lago that "the boss" wanted the server the footage kept on deleted, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also alleged that De Oliveira lied to FBI agents during a voluntary interview in January. The accusation relates to whether he assisted in moving boxes of classified documents within Mar-a-Lago.

Why It Matters: Following their initial indictment in June, both Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, the third co-defendant in the case, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After leaving office, Trump stored hundreds of government documents at Mar-a-Lago and is accused of hiding them from U.S. officials who sought their return.

Trump has maintained his innocence and called the indictment “a disgrace.”

