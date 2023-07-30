Trump's Legal Woes, Raskin Vs. Gosar And Van Orden's Controversy: This Week In Politics

This week in politics was marked by a series of high-profile stories, each contributing to the ongoing narrative of a deeply divided and contentious political landscape. From legal challenges faced by former President Donald Trump to controversial remarks by lawmakers, the week was anything but quiet.

Trump’s Legal Challenges: Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, expressed his belief that Trump is feeling the pressure of his numerous legal challenges. Cohen suggested that key figures like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Mark Meadows may also be cooperating with investigations. Read the full article here.

Raskin vs. Gosar: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) strongly criticized Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for suggesting that President Joe Biden‘s National Drug Control Strategy is flawed because it doesn't mention God or faith. Raskin dismissed the idea as "preposterous." Read the full article here.

Melania’s Absence: Former First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly rebuffed her husband Donald Trump‘s requests to join him on the 2024 campaign trail. Melania has not publicly commented on the campaign since her single interview with Fox News in May. Read the full article here.

US-China Tensions: In response to Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.) director William Burns‘ statement about the agency's efforts to anticipate any attack on Taiwan, China has pledged to take countermeasures. The tension between China and the US over Taiwan has been escalating, with both sides taking a hard stance on the issue. Read the full article here.

Van Orden’s Controversy: Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) found himself in a controversy after he verbally abused a group of teenage Senate pages in the Capitol rotunda. Van Orden's outburst was met with outrage by members of the upper chamber, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) expressing shock at Van Orden's refusal to apologize. Read the full article here.

For more in-depth coverage of these stories and more, you can read more on Benzinga's politics coverage by following this link.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock