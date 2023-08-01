Ron DeSantis Hits Back: Calls GOP Strategist's Criticism 'Obviously Nonsense'

The Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, dismissed criticism from a GOP political strategist as his campaign looks for a reset.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News, DeSantis dismissed strategist Ed Rollins‘ comments as “obviously nonsense.”

DeSantis pointed out that although he was initially elected as Florida’s governor in 2018 with just a 1-point margin, he was re-elected last year with a commanding lead of nearly 20 points.

"You don't win a state like Florida that big if you're not doing things that are resonating," he said.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rollins said the governor’s difficulties in closing the gap with former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary are not due to the campaign’s shortcomings but are attributed to DeSantis himself.

See Also: Ron DeSantis Says Biden’s War On Bitcoin Will End When I Am President, CBDC Goes Into The Trash

According to Rollins, DeSantis tends to “think out loud” and “clearly doesn’t understand the game.”

He added that he would be “shocked” if Trump is not the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race.

Why It Matters: The criticism comes at a time when DeSantis’s campaign is struggling, with a significant drop in the polls and the need to lay off a third of his campaign staff.

DeSantis, who recently raised $20 million for his campaign, has been facing high expenses and rapid spending, leading to layoffs.

His controversial stance on the state’s slavery curriculum has also drawn criticism from Black conservative lawmakers, further complicating his campaign efforts.

DeSantis' approval ratings declined to a record low as he faces challenges in his political campaign, according to a recent Civiqs poll.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Gets Blasted By Political Strategist: He’s The Guy Who Is Asleep At The Switch