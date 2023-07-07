Former President Donald Trump criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a “lousy candidate” during a campaign event in Iowa on Friday. Trump claimed that DeSantis was far behind in the 2018 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary until his endorsement propelled DeSantis’ campaign.

What Happened: Trump taunted DeSantis, stating that the Florida Republican had “no personality” and labeled him a “globalist sellout,” The Hill reports. Trump also targeted DeSantis on his stance on ethanol, a key issue in Iowa, a leading state in ethanol production.

DeSantis’ campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin accused Trump of “distorting the governor’s record” and argued that the former president’s attacks “are further evidence of his eroding support in Iowa.”

Why It Matters: This event highlights the escalating tension between Trump and DeSantis, who are both potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump has previously berated DeSantis, stating that his campaign is “dead” and “heading to hell.”

DeSantis, however, has responded to these allegations by emphasizing that politicians have to earn support, not feel entitled to it. He remains confident that his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023, as he continues to gain support within the Republican party.

Despite the ongoing feud, DeSantis has managed to win reelection by 19 points last November. His campaign maintains that as president, DeSantis would be a champion for farmers and use every tool available to open new markets. He has proven himself to be the fighter America needs to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party to protect US interests, farmers, and workers.

