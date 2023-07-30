Ron DeSantis Gets Blasted By Political Strategist — He's The Guy 'Who Is Asleep At The Switch'

Political strategist Donna Brazile recently criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential candidate, for his controversial stance on the state’s new education guidelines on slavery. Brazile referred to DeSantis as being “asleep at the switch,” suggesting a lack of effective leadership.

What Happened: Brazile, during a panel discussion on ABC News’s “This Week,” questioned DeSantis’s defense of his state’s slavery curriculum, reported The Hill.

This curriculum instructs teachers to educate students on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Brazile’s criticism comes amid DeSantis’s campaign struggles, including having to cut a third of his campaign staff.

Why It Matters: DeSantis’s campaign has faced several challenges, including a significant drop in the polls and the need to lay off 38 staff members.

DeSantis has been attempting to reboot his campaign amid these setbacks. His controversial stance on the state’s slavery curriculum has also drawn criticism from Black conservative lawmakers, further complicating his campaign efforts.

DeSantis’s campaign struggles are also reflected in his trailing behind former President Donald Trump in the polls.

Experts suggest that DeSantis’s less aggressive approach towards Trump and his lack of a memorable personality might be contributing to his lagging performance.

