DeSantis Reportedly Brushes Aside Campaign Concerns, Argues Against Charging Trump For Insurrection: 'I Don't Think It'll Be Good For The Country'

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed concerns about his presidential campaign in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, despite recent setbacks and criticism.

What Happened: In the interview, DeSantis remained optimistic about his chances of defeating former President Donald Trump, even as his campaign cuts staff and attempts a restart amid stalled polling and mounting expenses, CNN reports.

DeSantis also commented on his campaign’s focus on combating “wokeness,” a term he believes is misunderstood by many. This focus has been criticized by Republican donors and operatives who believe DeSantis is too focused on the priorities of the most conservative factions in his party.

“Not everyone really knows what wokeness is," DeSantis said. He said, “I mean, I've defined it, but a lotta people who rail against wokeness can't even define it,” according to CNN.

DeSantis also addressed Trump’s recent announcement that he is the target of an investigation into the January 6, 2021, insurrection, stating, “I don't think it serves us good to have a presidential election focused on what happened four years ago in January.”

“I do not wanna see him – I hope he doesn't get charged. I don't think it'll be good for the country. But at the same time I've gotta focus on looking forward, and that's what we're gonna do,” said DeSantis in the CNN interview.

See Also: Ron DeSantis’ Campaign Lets Go Of Staff Amid Heavy Spending

Why It Matters: DeSantis’ campaign has been under scrutiny for its struggles, as Benzinga previously reported.

His campaign’s focus on combating “wokeness” has been criticized as too narrow and out of touch with broader Republican priorities. Despite these challenges, DeSantis remains confident in his campaign and his ability to compete with Trump for the Republican nomination.

DeSantis’ campaign has also faced financial difficulties, with recent reports indicating that the campaign has been forced to cut staff due to high spending. Despite these setbacks, DeSantis remains optimistic about his campaign’s future.

Read Next: DeSantis Criticizes Trump For Skipping Debates: ‘Nobody Is Entitled To This Nomination’



Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com