Why PacWest Bancorp Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- PacWest Bancorp PACW shares surged 35.6% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced a merger with Banc of California. PacWest Bancorp also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Warrantee Inc. WRNT rose 30.9% to $5.63 in pre-market trading. Warrantee priced its IPO of 2,400,000 American Depositary Shares at $4 per ADS on Tuesday.
- AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN shares gained 22.1% to $0.2949 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Banc of California, Inc. BANC gained 15.1% to $16.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a merger with PacWest. Banc of California also posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- DISH Network Corporation DISH gained 13.3% to $8.75 in pre-market trading amid reports of the company looking to sell its premium wireless service on Amazon.com later this week.
- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. GDHG shares gained 13.1% to $4.16 in pre-market trading. Golden Heaven Group is expected to hold the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Aug. 11, 2023.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM shares climbed 12.3% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB rose 11.9% to $49.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and issued strong guidance.
- AgileThought, Inc. AGIL shares rose 8.1% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Cantor Fitzgerald recently reiterated AgileThought with a Neutral and maintained a $2 price target.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOGL shares rose 6.9% to $130.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.
Losers
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF fell 41.6% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $1.09 million registered direct offering.
- Snap Inc. SNAP fell 18.6% to $10.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Aurora Acquisition Corp. AURC fell 15.3% to $28.40 in pre-market trading after jumping over 220% on Tuesday.
- AppHarvest, Inc. APPH fell 14.1% to $0.0814 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. AppHarvest recently announced Chapter 11 filing to support a financial and operational transition.
- Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares fell 13.4% to $0.7820 in pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Tuesday.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM shares fell 9.5% to $0.8438 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Tuesday. BioSig AI Sciences received $2.2 million in seed funding to advance development of artificial intelligence applications.
- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO fell 9.5% to $0.950 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH fell 9.3% to $0.4344 in pre-market. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares declined over 32% on Tuesday after the company received a delisting notice.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP fell 9% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after declining around 16% on Tuesday.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares fell 3.7% to $338.13 in pre-market trading. Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the current quarter.
