Coca-Cola, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

- Wall Street expects Meta Platforms, Inc. META to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $31.12 billion after the closing bell. Meta shares gained 1.7% to $99.32 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales outlook for the current quarter. Microsoft shares fell 3.7% to $338.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting The Coca-Cola Company KO to have earned 65 cents per share on revenue of $10.56 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.6% to $62.64 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOGL reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Alphabet shares climbed 6.1% to $129.63 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at 84 cents per share on revenue of $16.58 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.2% to $214.61 in after-hours trading.
Read This Next: Check Out 3 Energy Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.