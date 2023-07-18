Trump's Troubling Proposal To Expand Presidential Powers Rattles Former Aide: 'Can't Really Express How Dangerous That Would Be'

Donald Trump-era White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Monday expressed concern regarding the former president’s plan to expand the presidential powers if he were to win the 2024 election.

What Happened: Griffin, in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, said she could "confirm everything" published in a recent New York Times article that said Trump and his allies would try to increase presidential authority if the former president gets another term.

Trump and his associates have a broader objective to shift the power dynamics by augmenting the president’s control over every facet of the federal government that currently operates with some degree of independence from political influence by the White House, whether through legal frameworks or established traditions, the Times reported citing a review of his campaign policy proposals and interviews with people close to him.

See Also: Trump Says He Never Went After Biden ‘Like I Could Have’ Because Of Respect For Presidency: ‘He’s A Very Stupid Person’

"Most of it was stuff that the former president wanted to do in his first term but aides, like myself and others, talked him out of it," Griffin said.

However, Trump didn't proceed after his aides at the time argued that it would be "too unpopular with the public" and said the former president needed to focus on his reelection campaign.

Why It Matters: According to Griffin, the part that raised "alarm bells" was Trump’s intention "to basically make it so much easier to fire career-subject matter experts."

See Also: Trump Praises RFK Jr As ‘Very Smart Guy' Who Biden Is ‘Not Capable' Of Debating

"That is an effort to make government purely partisan and staffed with loyalists who are going to carry out his agenda," she said.

"Having been in the Trump White House during COVID, I can't really express how dangerous that would be," said Griffin, adding, "Had we not had experts there."

During the pandemic, President Trump frequently disregarded the guidance of public health experts, including the controversial suggestion of using disinfectant as a potential cure. Despite privately acknowledging the dangers of the coronavirus, his public statements often contradicted expert advice.

Read Next: Trump Jr Says His Dad Would've Sent Him To Guantanamo Bay Over Laptop Scandal, In Jibe At Hunter Biden

Photo via Shutterstock