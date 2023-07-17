Trump Jr Says His Dad Would've Sent Him To Guantanamo Bay Over Laptop Scandal, In Jibe At Hunter Biden

In a jibe at President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Donald Trump Jr., at the Turning Point Action Conference on Sunday, said his father would have sent him to Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp if it was the Trumps and not the Bidens in the laptop controversy.

What Happened: Trump Jr. asked the audience at the conference, "Do you know what my father would have done to me if it was my laptop?"

"My dad would have sent me to Gitmo," he said after a brief small pause for laughter.

Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp, also known as Gitmo, is a U.S. detention facility on the Guantánamo Bay Naval Base, located on the coast of Guantánamo Bay in southeastern Cuba.

Background: In October 2020, a controversy arose surrounding data retrieved from a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden and had reportedly been discarded at a computer shop in Delaware in 2019.

During the 2020 election season, former President Trump sought to exploit the controversy as an “October surprise” in an effort to undermine the incumbent President Biden’s campaign. Trump made claims, alleging that Biden had engaged in corrupt behavior regarding Ukraine in order to shield his son while in office.

Under Christopher Wray‘s leadership, the FBI is accused of covering up the news after conspiring with the social media giants Twitter and Facebook. Both Twitter and Facebook also took steps to limit the spread of the New York Post article related to Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy on their platforms. Twitter initially reduced the story’s visibility by deprioritizing it in its algorithm but later prohibited users from sharing links to the article altogether. Similarly, Facebook implemented measures to prevent sharing the article on its platform.

In 2022, Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview with Joe Rogan, characterized the New York Post article as fitting the pattern of Russian propaganda and labeled it a “hyper-political issue.”

Zuckerberg also revealed that the FBI had previously alerted Facebook to be vigilant about potential propaganda related to the 2020 presidential election.

