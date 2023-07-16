Trump Praises RFK Jr As 'Very Smart Guy' Who Biden Is 'Not Capable' Of Debating

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend lauded his Democratic rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an individual possessing great intelligence.

What Happened: Trump, in an interview with Fox News, called RFK Jr. "a very smart person."

"I know a lot of the members of that family, and he's a very smart guy. And he's hit a little bit of a nerve. And a lot of Democrats I know want to vote for him," Trump added.

"Number one, Biden can't debate him because he's not capable," Trump said, adding, "Number two, why would he debate him for that reason, but why would he debate him if he's probably got [the nomination] locked up."

Since launching his 2024 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year, Kennedy has garnered considerable media coverage. He has also gained attention for polling in double digits in various surveys, indicating notable support for his campaign against the incumbent president Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy has recently found himself in hot water due to his controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. He suggested that the vaccine was intentionally aimed at disproportionately affecting certain racial groups, sparking widespread backlash and criticism.

In a video obtained by The New York Post, Kennedy is seen saying, "COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately."

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," the Post quoted him as saying.

Several lawmakers and Jewish organizations slammed Kennedy's comments on Saturday.

