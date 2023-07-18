In a new blistering attack, former U.S. President Donald Trump called the incumbent president Joe Biden a “very stupid person.”

What Happened: During an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of Real America’s Voice, Trump, who is seeking a second term as president, said, "I never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency."

"He’s a stone-cold crook. He’s a common thief. He’s a lowlife and he’s a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he’s a stupid person. Now, I say it because when they indict your opponent, which nobody thought was possible, especially on nonsense—you know it all comes under the Presidential Records Act," he said.

Trump, the leading contender in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, is surrounded by a number of investigations, including his alleged role in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his mishandling of classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has criticized the Biden administration for weaponizing the Department Of Justice and the federal agencies to take on his political opponent.

In his remarks, Trump seemingly referenced an ongoing investigation by the House Oversight Committee, which is looking into accusations of corruption involving the Bidens.

The allegations revolve around the testimony given by Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security in Maryland, who is also suspected of being a Chinese foreign agent.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock