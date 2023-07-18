Zuckerberg's Threads Tightens Rate Limits On 'Spam Attacks' — And Elon Musk Can't Stop Laughing

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has tightened his grip on Threads’ rate limits, prompting Elon Musk’s cheeky ‘copy cat’ taunt.

What Happened: Instagram boss Adam Mosseri took to Threads, the alternative to Twitter, and announced the implementation of rate limits to combat the rising tide of spam attacks.

As the platform grows exponentially, the need to address bot-related issues became evident, but the move came with a catch.

While aimed at curbing spam, the rate limits had the unintended consequence of potentially restricting active users (false positives).

Responding to this news, the Twitter owner couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation, and in classic Musk fashion, he posted, “Lmaooo Copy Cat” — but instead of writing “Cat” in letters, he posted an emoji of a cat.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg expressed his optimism and emphasized focus on refining the basics and retention.

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, earlier this year, Musk enacted rate limits on Twitter to counter the rampant data scraping and system manipulation plaguing the platform.

Initially intended as a temporary measure to tackle extreme levels of abuse, the tech billionaire has gradually eased the restrictions, allowing users, particularly Twitter Blue subscribers, to access more daily tweets.

Nonetheless, this decision initially triggered a backlash, giving Meta the perfect opportunity to launch Threads. Threads had over 100 million users signing up in less than a week. Although, reports now indicated a notable decline in daily active users and app usage time on Threads, suggesting that the initial frenzy may have fizzled out.

